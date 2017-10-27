Naples

Sexual abuse suspected over 3-yr-old found dead in car (2)

Aunt probed for abandoning minor in Scampia, Naples

Sexual abuse suspected over 3-yr-old found dead in car (2)

Naples, October 27 - Investigators suspect that a three-year-old girl found dead in a car near to a Roma camp in Naples' Scampia district in July was the victim of repeated sexual abuse, sources said Friday. This hypothesis is at the basis of a medical examination ordered by the prosecutors' officer. The girl is thought to have chocked to death on a lump of mozzarella. Her aunt, a Macedonian national who had been given custody of the child, has been arrested and is accused of abandoning a minor.

