'North' to be dropped from LN symbol at election- Salvini (2)

Milan, October 27 - Northern League (Lega Nord, LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Friday confirmed that the word 'north' (Nord) will be dropped from the party's symbol at next year's general election. "The League has ambitions to govern at the national level and it will have a single symbol at the national level," Salvini said. "It will present itself as the League in all of the constituencies and in all of the cities of Italy. "The whole federal council (of the party) is in absolute agreement".