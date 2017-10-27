Renzi says respects Grasso's PD exit (2)

(see related) Catania, October 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that he respected Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso's decision to quit the centre-left group in protest at the way a new election law was passed. "Total respect for the decision of the Senate Speaker and, precisely out of respect for the institutional figure of the Senate Speaker, I think it is wrong to cause controversy," Renzi said. "The important thing is the issue raised by Grasso: the confidence vote on the election law. "I think in the same way as Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni, (Senate) whip (Luigi) Zanda and (Lower House) whip (Ettore) Rosato".