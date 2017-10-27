Renzi says respects Grasso's PD exit (2)

Catania
27/10/2017
(see related) Catania, October 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that he respected Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso's decision to quit the centre-left group in protest at the way a new election law was passed. "Total respect for the decision of the Senate Speaker and, precisely out of respect for the institutional figure of the Senate Speaker, I think it is wrong to cause controversy," Renzi said. "The important thing is the issue raised by Grasso: the confidence vote on the election law. "I think in the same way as Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni, (Senate) whip (Luigi) Zanda and (Lower House) whip (Ettore) Rosato".
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online