M5S calls on govt to request OSCE observers for Sicily (2)

Movement fears vote could be 'polluted'

Rome, October 27 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday presented a parliamentary petition calling on the government to request the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to send observers to watch over next week's regional elections in Sicily. The petition, which will be discussed in the Lower House's constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday, said that "nothing indicates that these (elections) will be free from pollution that has nothing to do with the logic of a competition in a democratic country". Earlier this month M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said the movement was "very worried about the risk of vote buying".

