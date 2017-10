SCU killer gets 30 yrs

Bari, October 27 - A Bari appeals court on Friday cut from life to 30 years the sentence of a Puglia mafia (SCU) hitman who killed three gangsters in May 2013. Antonio Moretti was again found guilty of the vendetta kalashnikov slayings of Vitantonio Fiore, Antonio Romito and Claudio Fanelli. SCU stands for Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown), the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias.