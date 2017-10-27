Renzi wishes Visco well (2)

Catania

Catania, October 27 - Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi on Friday wished reappointed Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco well in his second term. Renzi, who had been against the reappointment, said "there have been different opinions on the Bank of Italy in the party, and I expressed them very clearly. Today a different choice was made, and we wish the newly reappointed governor well....'Buon lavoro' to Governor Visco." Renzi added: "We all hold to our views, but we'll work together for the good of the country". He said "the choice was different from what I would have wished but today institutional respect demands that I wish Governor Visco well, and that's an end to it".

