Rome

Man 'attacks' flight attendant on Ryanair flight

Rome-Palermo flight delayed by an hour

Man 'attacks' flight attendant on Ryanair flight

Rome, October 27 - A man allegedly attacked a flight attendant on a Ryanair plane at Rome's Fiumicino Airport Friday after she tried to get him to put his hand baggage under the seat rather than in the overhead locker. Police were called to take the man off the flight, which left for Palermo an hour late.

