Rome

ENI posts 344 mn profits Q3 (2)

Rome, October 27 - Fuels giant ENI on Friday posted third-quarter net profits of 344 million euros against a 562 million loss in the same period last year. Its adjusted profit was 229 million against a loss of 484 million last time. Over the first nine months of the year net profit was 1.327 billion euros and adjusted profit 1.436 billion. It produced 1.8 million barrels of oil in the third quarter, a rise of 5.4% CEO Claudio Descalzi told ANSA: "I'd be mad if I wasn't happy when a quarter, which was in any case a quarter of maintenance work, assures dividends...and gives you a productive growth of 4% over the nine months". Descalzi was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the the OGCI, a gobal climate change initiative in which ENI is involved along with another dozen major global groups. photo: Descalzi

