Turin

Soccer: Juventus not sated by success - Allegri (2)

Our bellies are not full, says coach

Turin, October 27 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that there was no question about his men having lost their hunger for success after winning six consecutive Serie A titles. "Juventus do not have their bellies full, absolutely," Allegri told a press conference before Saturday's big match against AC Milan at the San Siro. Juve are third in Serie A with 25 points, three behind leaders Napoli and one behind Inter. "The difference is that this year the leaders have more points than in recent seasons," Allegri continued. "Napoli have eight points more than (this stage) last year. Inter 12 more, we have one more. "Napoli are pulling off important achievements, but at the moment the difference is decided by two penalties that we missed".

