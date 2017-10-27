Naples

Man, 68, shot in robbery near Naples

Naples, October 27 - A 68-year-old man was shot and slightly wounded during a robbery while he was driving to a care home with his wife at Marano near Naples Friday. Two men, one on a scooter and one in a car, forced him to pull over and asked for all the money he had on him, about 3,000 euros. When the couple resisted one of the robbers shot the man in the right side. He was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a comfortable condition. The robbers fled with the money.

