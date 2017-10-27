Soccer: Juve game could be 'turning point for Milan' (2)

Carnago, October 27 - AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said Friday that Saturday's big game against Juventus at the San Siro could be a watershed for his team after a difficult start to the season. "The match could be a turning point," Montella told a news conference. "It's not an even match on paper. They have won six consecutive Serie A titles and played two Champions League finals in recent years. "But we want to get back to these levels ourselves. Tomorrow we have the right cards to be able to do it". Milan are eighth in Serie A with 16 points from 10 games, 12 points behind leaders Napoli, and there was speculation Montella risked the sack before Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chievo. "I'm proud to be Milan's coach for this match and the players are fired up," Montella said. Juve are third, three points behind Napoli.