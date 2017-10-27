Visco reappointed Bank of Italy governor

Rome, October 27 - The cabinet on Friday tapped Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor, sources at the premier's office said. The cabinet decision came after it received a necessary but non-binding opinion backing Visco from the BoI's ruling council, on the basis of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's proposal of Visco to the BoI on Thursday. The final formal move in Visco's reappointment was a decree from President Sergio Mattarella. A statement from Mattarella's office said the decree had been issued "after the proposal of the premier, after seeing the deliberation of the cabinet, and after acquiring the favourable opinion of the Bank of Italy's ruling council". Gentiloni went ahead with the nomination despite tension with his ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. Renzi had reiterated he would not have confirmed Visco and said he hopes the next six years will be better than the last six, when he said Visco mismanaged Italy's banking crisis. Four small regional lenders including one Boschi's father helped manage went to the wall and left savers bilked on Visco's watch while two Veneto banks also collapsed and became new 'good banks' overtaken by a bigger bank, and the huge Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank got an expensive bailout. One Banca Etruria former bond-holder, Luigino D'Angelo, killed himself after losing his life savings. But on Friday Renzi said that, while he did not agree with Gentiloni's choice, he "respected" it. Asked by journalist Bruno Vespa whether the Visco affair had spoiled his relationship with the premier, the former premier said "I don't agree with one of his choices, that of Visco, but I respect the premier and his functions. "And we have a million battles to fight together". However, three ministers seen as close to Renzi as well as another Renzi ally, Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, did not attend the cabinet meeting which tapped Visco for his fresh term. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, Agriculture Minister and PD deputy head Maurizio Martina and Sports Minister Luca Lotti were not there along with Boschi. Lotti and Martina cited a busy schedule while Boschi and Delrio were ill.