Rome

Skinhead banner at Save the Children office (2)

Protesting NGO's actions for migrants

Skinhead banner at Save the Children office (2)

Rome, October 27 - Skinheads from Veneto on Friday left a banner at Save the Children's Milan office protesting the NGO's activities for migrants. The banner read 'Save the Children, Save the Business'. The protest was claimed by the "Veneto Fronte Skinheads", who said they were irked by the NGO's actions for migrant children. Save the Children reported the banner to the police, strongly condemning what happened. Save the Children Director-General Valerio Neri issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to helping vulnerable kids. "What has happened today is unacceptable and is only the latest in a series of attacks which have hit the organisation," it said. "We have reached the paradox that those who are busy saving human lives have become a target for hatred and violence. Our mission remains that of saving children in danger, wherever and in any way. Despite the fact that the climate that has been created is very difficult, we will continue to work with even more determination, bringing forward all our projects for minors in Italy and the rest of the world".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33