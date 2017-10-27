Skinhead banner at Save the Children office (2)

Rome, October 27 - Skinheads from Veneto on Friday left a banner at Save the Children's Milan office protesting the NGO's activities for migrants. The banner read 'Save the Children, Save the Business'. The protest was claimed by the "Veneto Fronte Skinheads", who said they were irked by the NGO's actions for migrant children. Save the Children reported the banner to the police, strongly condemning what happened. Save the Children Director-General Valerio Neri issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to helping vulnerable kids. "What has happened today is unacceptable and is only the latest in a series of attacks which have hit the organisation," it said. "We have reached the paradox that those who are busy saving human lives have become a target for hatred and violence. Our mission remains that of saving children in danger, wherever and in any way. Despite the fact that the climate that has been created is very difficult, we will continue to work with even more determination, bringing forward all our projects for minors in Italy and the rest of the world".