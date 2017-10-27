Pall falls over Turin, PM10 levels rocket (3)

Turin, October 27 - A pall has fallen over Turin with PM10 particulate matter levels rocketing after days of wildfires in Alpine valleys pushing carbon and other particles into the Po Valley, the regional environmental agency said Friday. It said fine particles have reached 199 mcg/cm, four times the permitted limit. Turin council recently urged residents to keep their doors and windows shit because of the smog. Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino on Thursday said he would ask for a state of emergency to be declared because of the brushfires which have devastated the region amid a long hot drought. On Friday Chiamparino said "unfortunately we can't see a significant improvement in conditions and the state of maximum alert remains until the start of next week, a situation that makes the maximum presence of resources and people necessary." He said "we have formalised financial coverage to maintain this maximum presence. "And we have formalised the start of the procedure for the state of calamity".