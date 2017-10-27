Cabinet taps Visco as BoI chief (3)

Rome, October 27 - The cabinet on Friday tapped Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor, sources at the premier's office said. The cabinet decision came after it received a necessary but non-binding opinion backing Visco from the BoI's ruling council, on the basis of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's proposal of Visco to the BoI on Thursday. The final formal move in Visco's reappointment will be a decree from President Sergio Mattarella. Gentiloni went ahead with the nomination despite tension with his ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. Renzi had reiterated he would not have confirmed Visco and said he hopes the next six years will be better than the last six, when he said Visco mismanaged Italy's banking crisis. But on Friday Renzi said that, while he did not agree with Gentiloni's choice, he "respected" it. Asked by journalist Bruno Vespa whether the Visco affair had spoiled his relationship with the premier, the former premier said "I don't agree with one of his choices, that of Visco, but I respect the premier and his functions. "And we have a million battles to fight together".