Rome

Cabinet taps Visco as BoI chief (3)

Renzi says doesn't agree but respects choice

Cabinet taps Visco as BoI chief (3)

Rome, October 27 - The cabinet on Friday tapped Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor, sources at the premier's office said. The cabinet decision came after it received a necessary but non-binding opinion backing Visco from the BoI's ruling council, on the basis of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's proposal of Visco to the BoI on Thursday. The final formal move in Visco's reappointment will be a decree from President Sergio Mattarella. Gentiloni went ahead with the nomination despite tension with his ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. Renzi had reiterated he would not have confirmed Visco and said he hopes the next six years will be better than the last six, when he said Visco mismanaged Italy's banking crisis. But on Friday Renzi said that, while he did not agree with Gentiloni's choice, he "respected" it. Asked by journalist Bruno Vespa whether the Visco affair had spoiled his relationship with the premier, the former premier said "I don't agree with one of his choices, that of Visco, but I respect the premier and his functions. "And we have a million battles to fight together".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33