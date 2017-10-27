Rome

'Renzian' mins, Boschi didn't take part in Visco nod (2)

Lotti, Martina busy, Boschi, Delrio ill

'Renzian' mins, Boschi didn't take part in Visco nod

Rome, October 27 - Three ministers seen as close to ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi as well as another close Renzi ally, Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, did not attend a cabinet meeting which tapped Ignazio Visco for a fresh term as Bank of Italy governor Friday, sources said. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, Agriculture Minister and PD deputy head Maurizio Martina and Sports Minister Luca Lotti were not there along with Boschi. Lotti and Martina cited a busy schedule while Boschi and Delrio were ill. Renzi has repeatedly stated he would not have confirmed Visco in the job. He has criticised Visco's handling of Italy's banking crisis and voiced the hope that "the next six years will be better than the last six". photo: Boschi with Renzi

