3 of 5 jobless young people won't move for job - ISTAT (2)

Rome
27/10/2017
Rome, October 27 - Three out of five jobless young people in Italy aren't willing to move elsewhere in Italy to get a job, statistics agency ISTAT said Friday. A willingness to move is greater among "culturally higher" young people, it said. ISTAT said that one in four young people is working on a short-term or part-time contract. The percentage of young workers in so-called 'atypical jobs' is 51.7% for graduates and 64.4% for those with a high-school diploma, the statistics agency said. Italy has one of the highest rates of unemployment among 18-34-year-olds in Europe. It also has one of the highest numbers of people not in education, employment or training (NEETs).
