Gentiloni 'liar' like Renzi says D'Alema (2)

Rome, October 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is a "liar" like his Democratic Party (PD) chief Matteo Renzi because he allegedly went back on his word not to table confidence votes on the Rosatellum election law, ex-premier Massimo D'Alema said Friday. "Gentiloni emerges deeply downsized as a statesman (after the Rosatellum was rammed through parliament)," said D'Alema, a former PD grandee who is now a leading member of the PD splinter MDP group. "Having solemnly promised that the government would not intervene, by putting it to confidence votes he has become like Renzi, he is officially a liar like Renzi". The controversial Rosatellum, which the MDP opposed, was passed after eight confidence votes, five of them in the Senate, to circumvent debate and amendments. D'Alema has long been critical of ex-premier Renzi, who he says forced the MPD to split off by allegedly ignoring their pleas for more internal debate and a change of tack.

