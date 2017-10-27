Rome

Rosatellum confidence votes 'violence' - Grasso (2)

'Very tough choice' to leave PD caucus says Senate Speaker

Rosatellum confidence votes 'violence' - Grasso (2)

Rome, October 27 - The government's ramming through the Senate an election law by confidence votes so that "not one comma could be changed, was a sort of violence which I wanted to mark," Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Friday in explaining his decision to quit the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus for the mixed group. Grasso said he had left the PD caucus "because I no longer recognise the PD either in the merits or the methods" used to ram through parliament the Rosatellum election law. He said his decision to leave the PD caucus was a "very tough choice".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33