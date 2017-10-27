Rosatellum confidence votes 'violence' - Grasso (2)

Rome, October 27 - The government's ramming through the Senate an election law by confidence votes so that "not one comma could be changed, was a sort of violence which I wanted to mark," Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Friday in explaining his decision to quit the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus for the mixed group. Grasso said he had left the PD caucus "because I no longer recognise the PD either in the merits or the methods" used to ram through parliament the Rosatellum election law. He said his decision to leave the PD caucus was a "very tough choice".