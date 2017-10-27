Rosatellum confidence votes 'violence' says Grasso

Rome, October 27 - The government's ramming through the Senate an election law by confidence votes so that "not one comma could be changed, was a sort of violence which I wanted to mark," Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Friday in explaining his decision to quit the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus for the mixed group. Grasso said he had left the PD caucus "because I no longer recognise the PD either in the merits or the methods" used to ram through parliament the Rosatellum election law. He said his decision to leave the PD caucus was a "very tough choice". Grasso left the PD caucus on Thursday after the PD pushed the Rosatellum through parliament with eight confidence votes, five of them in the Senate. Analysts said he might be poised to join the leftwing MDP group, a splinter from the PD, which applauded his move. PD Deputy Secretary Maurizo Martina said the party "regretted" Grasso's departure. Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that President Sergio Mattarella should bear in mind Grasso's decision when it comes to signing the Rosatellum. Di Maio added that in the PD "there remain only (leader Matteo) Renzi, the Renzi boys, and (ex-Berlusconi aide Denis) Verdini." Di Maio said that the "disgraceful" Rosatellum law had "embarrassed" Italy's institutions. The M5S have appealed to Mattarella not to sign the Rosatellum into law, saying Renzi's PD and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) have committed "electoral fraud". The M5S says the Rosatellum, which encourages coalitions, is designed to stop them winning next year's general election, since they eschew alliances.