Mattarella shd consider Grasso's gesture - Di Maio (2)

Rome, October 27 - President Sergio Mattarella should bear in mind Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso's decision to leave the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus when it comes to signing a controversial new electoral law, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Grasso reportedly moved to the mixed group because of disappointment over the law being rammed through parliament. Di Maio added that in the PD "there remain only (leader Matteo) Renzi, the Renzi boys, and (ex-Berlusconi aide Denis) Verdini." Di Maio said that the "disgraceful" new Rosatellum law had "embarrassed" Italy's institutions. The M5S have appealed to Mattarella not to sign the Rosatellum into law, saying Renzi's PD and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) have committed "electoral fraud". The M5S says the Rosatellum, which encourages coalitions, is designed to stop them winning next year's general election, since they eschew alliances.

