Pall falls over Turin, PM10 levels rocket (2)

Turin, October 27 - A pall has fallen over Turin with PM10 particulate matter levels rocketing after days of wildfires in Alpine valleys pushing carbon and other particles into the Po Valley, the regional environmental agency said Friday. It said fine particles have reached 199 mcg/cm, four times the permitted limit. Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino on Thursday said he would ask for a state of emergency to be declared because of the brushfires which have devastated the region amid a long hot drought. Turin council recently urged residents to keep their doors and windows shit because of the smog.