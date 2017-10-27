Rome

Over 7 mn Italian travelling over Nov 1 'bridge' (2)

On All Saints day Wednesday

Over 7 mn Italian travelling over Nov 1 'bridge' (2)

Rome, October 27 - More than seven million Italians will be travelling over the 'bridge' public holiday of All Saints Day on November 1, next Wednesday, the Federalberghi hotel association said Friday. Some 90.7% will stay in Italy while 8.1% will go abroad, Federalberghi said. Travellers will sepnd three nights away from home, with each family member spending 279 euros, up from 262 on last year's 'bridge'. The turnover expected from the extra business will be around 1.96 billion euros, compared to 1.81 billion last year, Federalberghi said. photo: the Temple of Athena at Paestum near Salerno

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33