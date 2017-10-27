Over 7 mn Italian travelling over Nov 1 'bridge' (2)

Rome
27/10/2017
Rome, October 27 - More than seven million Italians will be travelling over the 'bridge' public holiday of All Saints Day on November 1, next Wednesday, the Federalberghi hotel association said Friday. Some 90.7% will stay in Italy while 8.1% will go abroad, Federalberghi said. Travellers will sepnd three nights away from home, with each family member spending 279 euros, up from 262 on last year's 'bridge'. The turnover expected from the extra business will be around 1.96 billion euros, compared to 1.81 billion last year, Federalberghi said. photo: the Temple of Athena at Paestum near Salerno
