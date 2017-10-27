Senate Speaker Grasso leaves PD caucus

Rome, October 27 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has left the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus and moved to the mixed group in the upper house. Grasso was said to be disappointed at the way the PD rammed through parliament the new Rosatellum election law with eight confidence votes, five of them in the Senate. Analysts said he might be poised to join the leftwing MDP group, a splinter from the PD, which applauded his move. PD Deputy Secretary Maurizo Martina said the party "regretted" Grasso's departure.