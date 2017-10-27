INPS chief chides govt over pensions

Rome, October 27 - Pensions and social security agency INPS chief Tito Boeri on Frifay criticised the government's alleged intention not to raise the pension age to 67 in 2019 in line with longer life expectancy. In an interview with La Repubblica daily, Boeri said Premier Paolo Gentiloni is set to placate trade unions at a November 2 meeting, in what Boeri called an "electoral" move ahead of next year's general election. Among other things, Boeri said not raising the retirement age in line with a controversial 2011 pension reform would scare the markets and impact the bond spread between the Italian BTP and the German Bund. Boeri chided the unions for "not defending wages but only fighting to make pension spending rise".