Rome film fest off with a bang as Hostiles wows public

Rome, October 27 - The Rome Film Festival's 12th edition got off to a roaring start as the 'alternative western' Hostiles with Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi wowed the public in the Italian capital. Scott Cooper's anti-racist film "while being a classic western recounts today's America," the director of Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace and Black Mass told reporters. "It's no secret that the US is living a deep racial split that is getting worse and worse. I hope this Hostiles can open a debate that will pave the way for reconciliation and heal wounds," Cooper said.