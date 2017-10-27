Cabinet set to ratify Visco BoI re-appointment

Rome
27/10/2017
Rome, October 27 - Cabinet was set to ratify Friday the re-appointment of Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor dspite tension with ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. The BoI's ruling council sent its non-binding opinion on the nomination to cabinet Friday morning after which the cabinet was set to ratify it. The final move will be a decree from President Sergio Mattarella. Renzi has reiterated he would not have confirmed Visco and said he hopes the next six years will be better than the last six, when he said Visco mismanaged Italy's banking crisis.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari
di Giuseppe Toscano
Chiedono denaro all’ex datore di lavoro, arrestati dall’Arma
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online