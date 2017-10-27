Rome

Cabinet set to ratify Visco BoI re-appointment

Rome, October 27 - Cabinet was set to ratify Friday the re-appointment of Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor dspite tension with ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. The BoI's ruling council sent its non-binding opinion on the nomination to cabinet Friday morning after which the cabinet was set to ratify it. The final move will be a decree from President Sergio Mattarella. Renzi has reiterated he would not have confirmed Visco and said he hopes the next six years will be better than the last six, when he said Visco mismanaged Italy's banking crisis.

