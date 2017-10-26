Duty to sign Constitutional laws - Mattarella (3)

Rome, October 26 - President Sergio Mattarella told a group of students Thursday it was his duty to sign laws as long as they complied with the Italian Constitution, even when he did not agree with them entirely or "you think things differently". He added: "Woe betide us if you let your own ideas prevail over the (Constitution)." He said "my ideas don't count...my job isn't to make the rules with laws or guide the machine of State...I am obliged to sign". Mattarella said "when a measure comes to me, a law from the parliament or a government decree, I, even if I think differently, have a duty to sign it, even if I don't agree entirely." He said "I must put to one side my personal convictions because I must respect what the Constitution says: that the choice of laws is up to parliament and the choice of the decrees that guide the administration of the State is up to the government. "And if I didn't sign I would go against the Constitution. There is only one case in which I can, indeed I must, not sign: when laws or administrative acts arrive that blatantly contrast, in a clear way, with the Constitution."