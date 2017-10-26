Trevi Fountain coloured red again (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain was coloured red for the second time in 10 years after an Italian man poured dye into the famed waters where tourists toss coins to make sure they will return to the Eternal City. The man was stopped by traffic wardens who took him to a police office. Access to the fountain was cordoned off after the incident. Hundreds of curious tourists snapped photos and selfies while the police officers completed their work of putting up a perimeter around the fountain. On October 19 2007 the Trevi waters of turned blood red after a man threw paint into the basin in a bizarre act of vandalism apparently inspired by the Futurists of the early 20th century.
