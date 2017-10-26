Rome

Italian 4th in FT's LGBT 'power list'

Rome, October 26 - An Italian, Antonio Zappulla from Acireale in Sicily, has placed fourth in the Financial Times LGBT power list. Zappulla, chief operating officer of the Thompson Reuters Foundation, said "being on this list is a personal satisfaction for the work I've done over the last few years. But assuredly the most important thing is the very existence of the list". After getting his degree in the UK, Zappulla worked at ANSA's economic desk and for Bloomberg Television in New York before landing the position with the Reuters foundation.

