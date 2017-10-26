Duty to sign Constitutional laws - Mattarella (2)

Rome, October 26 - President Sergio Mattarella told a group of students Thursday it was his duty to sign laws as long as they complied with the Italian Constitution, even when he did not agree with them entirely or "you think things differently". He added: "Woe betide us if you let your own ideas prevail over the (Constitution)." He said "my ideas don't count...my job isn't to make the rules with laws or guide the machine of State...I am obliged to sign".