Duty to sign Constitutional laws - Mattarella (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - President Sergio Mattarella told a group of students Thursday it was his duty to sign laws as long as they complied with the Italian Constitution, even when he did not agree with them entirely or "you think things differently". He added: "Woe betide us if you let your own ideas prevail over the (Constitution)." He said "my ideas don't count...my job isn't to make the rules with laws or guide the machine of State...I am obliged to sign".
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!
di Emanuele Rigano
Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online