Rome

12 Lazio fans probed for Anne Frank slur (2)

13-year-old to be assessed by minors prosecutor

Rome, October 26 - Twelve Lazio fans have been placed under investigation for putting up stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma jersey in the Curva Sud of the Olimpico during Sunday's 3-0 win over Cagliari, sources aid Thursday. The case of a 13-year-old will be put to a minors prosecutor. Six of the 11 are Irriducibili far-right ultras, sources said. Meanwhile Rome prosecutors sent their files on the case to the Italian Soccer Federation prosecutor. The incident has caused a furore in Italy and beyond, and Frank's diary was read in a minute's silence ahead of Serie A matches Wednesday night. Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito made a reparatory gesture by placing flowers at Rome's synagogue but some youths threw them into the Tiber after it emerged he had described the visit as "theatrics". Lotito has said he will take young Lazio fans to Nazi death camp Auschwitz every year.

