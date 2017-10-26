V. expansive monetary policy still needed says Draghi

Frankfurt, October 26 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday that a very expansive monetary policy was still needed despite plans to taper the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) programme of massive bond buying. "In order for underlying inflation to continue to strengthen and sustain developments over the medium term, an ample degree of monetary accommodation is still necessary", Draghi told a press conference. Draghi explained that the eurozone still needed expansive monetary stimulus to restore stable inflation even as its economy accelerates. Draghi also said that there would be a "massive" reinvestment in elapsed bonds. He added: "we have all the instruments to buy assets." Draghi said "in terms of capacity to have a position of monetary policy that sustains inflation targets, we are well provided". There are no limits to the potential expansion of the European Central Bank's budget, Draghi said. Asked if there was any truth to market rumours on a ceiling of 2.5 trillion euros to expansion via QE, Draghi replied "No". Draghi was explaining the ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged and halve quantitative easing (QE) from January to September next year. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at historic lows and said its bond-buying programme (quantitative easing, QE) would fall from the present rate of 60 billion euros a month to 30 billion from January to September. It will continue at 60 billion a month until December. However, the ECB said its bond buying programme could go up again if needed. It also said present interest rates could stay at that level "well beyond" the QE "horizon".