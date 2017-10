BoI council to meet on governor tomorrow morning (2)

Rome, October 26 - The Bank of Italy's governing council will meet tomorrow morning at 8:30 on Premier Paolo Gentiloni's proposed name for governor, sources said Thursday. The council must give a necessary but non-binding opinion before President Sergio Mattarella appoints the governor by decree. Mattarella is expected to confirm the name that comes out of a cabinet meeting tomorrow. Governor Ignazio Visco is expected to be confirmed to serve a second six-year term.