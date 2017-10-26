Gentiloni indicates Visco as BoI governor (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday sent a letter to the Bank of Italy's governing council indicating incumbent Governor Ignazio Visco to be confirmed for a fresh six-year mandate. The letter opened the formal procedure for the appointment of the new governor, on which the central bank must now issue a "necessary but non-binding" opinion ahead of a decree of appointment by President Sergio Mattarella. opinion. The central bank's governing council will meet tomorrow at 8:30 on the appointment, and there will be a cabinet meeting later Friday. Visco is expected to be confirmed despite criticism of his handling of Italy's banking crisis by ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leadfer Matteo Renzi.
