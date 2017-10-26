Rome

Gentiloni indicates Visco as BoI governor (2)

Central bank must now give non-binding opinion

Gentiloni indicates Visco as BoI governor (2)

Rome, October 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday sent a letter to the Bank of Italy's governing council indicating incumbent Governor Ignazio Visco to be confirmed for a fresh six-year mandate. The letter opened the formal procedure for the appointment of the new governor, on which the central bank must now issue a "necessary but non-binding" opinion ahead of a decree of appointment by President Sergio Mattarella. opinion. The central bank's governing council will meet tomorrow at 8:30 on the appointment, and there will be a cabinet meeting later Friday. Visco is expected to be confirmed despite criticism of his handling of Italy's banking crisis by ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leadfer Matteo Renzi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33