Frankfurt

V. expansionary policy still needed - Draghi (3)

Explains unchanged rates, QE halving

Frankfurt, October 26 - European central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday "in order for underlying inflation to continue to strengthen and sustain developments over the medium term, an ample degree of monetary accommodation is still necessary". Draghi also said that there would be a "massive" reinvestment in elapsed bonds. He added: "we have all the instruments to buy assets." Draghi said "in terms of capacity to have a position of monetary policy that sustains inflation targets, we are well provided". Draghi was explaining the ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged and halve quantitative easing (QE) from January to September next year. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at historic lows and said its bond-buying programme (quantitative easing, QE) would fall from the present rate of 60 billion euros a month to 30 billion from January to September. It will continue at 60 billion a month until December. However, the ECB said its bond buying programme could go up again if needed. It also said present interest rates could stay at that level "well beyond" the QE "horizon".

