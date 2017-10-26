Gentiloni sends letter to BoI, indicates governor (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday sent a letter to the Bank of Italy's governing council opening the procedure for the appointment of a new governor, In the latter, the premier has indicated the name proposed by him for the post, on which the central bank must now issues an opinion. Current Governor Ignazio Visco, whose six-year term has ended, is expected to be confirmed. This is despite criticism of his handling of Italy's banking crisis by ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leadfer Matteo Renzi.
