ECB leaves rates unchanged, QE to be halved

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - The European Central Bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged at historic lows and said its bond-buying programme (quantitative easing, QE) would fall from the present rate of 60 billion euros a month to 30 billion from January to September. It will continue at 60 billion a month until December. However, the ECB said its bond buying programme could go up again if needed. It also said present interest rates could stay at that level "well beyond" the QE "horizon". photo: ECB President Mario Draghi
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!
di Emanuele Rigano
Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online