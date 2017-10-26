ECB leaves rates unchanged, QE to be halved

Rome, October 26 - The European Central Bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged at historic lows and said its bond-buying programme (quantitative easing, QE) would fall from the present rate of 60 billion euros a month to 30 billion from January to September. It will continue at 60 billion a month until December. However, the ECB said its bond buying programme could go up again if needed. It also said present interest rates could stay at that level "well beyond" the QE "horizon". photo: ECB President Mario Draghi