Rome Film Fest kicks off with many side events

Rome, October 26 - The 12th edition of the Rome Film Festival opens on Thursday and will run through November 5. Among the most eagerly awaited events will be a Bollywood-style evening against a Rome Renaissance backdrop in Villa Medici, a meet-up for the 35th anniversary of Carlo Verdone's 1982 award-winning film 'Talcum Powder', an event with David Lynch and the world premiere of Mazinga Z Infinity on the 45th anniversary of the manga superhero. There will also be a number of premieres of films in the running for the top prize, including Bigelow's 'Detroit", "Last Flag Flying" by Linklater and Soderbergh's 'Logan Lucky". Other highlights include: 1) the Rome festival includes many side events and internationally renowned films, perennially sold-out events and Alice nella Città, a parallel festival for youth films. The Rome Film Festival, which takes part in several parts of the city with the Auditorium Parco della Musica at its gravitational center, tries to draw in the public at large and foreigners and not only film fans. It has, over the years, become an "interdisciplinary urban festival". 2) Nanni Moretti will be speaking at the festival, (30/10), as well as Fiorello (28/10), Vanessa Redgrave (2/11), Jake Gyllenhaal (29/10), Xavier Dolan (27/10) Gigi Proietti, Michael Nyman, Phil Jackson, Christoph Waltz and Chuck Palahniuk. A career award will be given to David Lynch by Paolo Sorrentino on 4/11. Alice nella Citta' will instead see such guests as Orlando Bloom and Dakota Fanning. 3) "Borg/McEnroe", which opened the Toronto Film Festival and will be in cinemas from November 9, will be at the Rome Film Festival at an event with 600 people, an evening with tennis players and green carpets and two former tennis stars: Panatta and Pietrangeli. 4) Bigelow-Linklater-Soderbergh: three directors of three international films in the running for the top prize. Katherine Bigelow, an Oscar-prize winning director, is awaited with "Detroit", an American story on racial discrimination set 50 years ago but still very topical. History is also central in "Last Flag Flying" by Richard Linklater with three soldiers and old friends who reminisce about Vietnam and the war in Iraq. "Logan Lucky", with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, is instead Soderbergh's return to the big screen in a comedy with several surprising twists and turns. 5) a preview of the 40-million-euro European television series aiming to compete with its American cousins: "Babylon Berlin" photo: the festival's official poster