Soccer: Lazio charged with breaking sporting rules (2)

Rome, October 25 - Lazio has been charged with breaching rules on "sporting fairness" over stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma jersey posted in the Curva Sud during last Sunday's 3-0 win over Cagliari, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) sources said Thursday. Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito has also been formally charged with this, they said. Lazio and Lotito have also been charged with breaking rules on discriminatory conduct. The charges of breaching fairness relates to Lazio allowing fans into the Roma curva after their own end was closed because of racist taunts. The charge of discriminatory conduct relates to the doctored stickers of the Holocaust, for which Lazio may be ordered to play a game behind closed doors, FIGC sources said. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano joined the chorus of condemnation of the anti-semitic episode Thursday. "It was an unacceptable gesture," he said. Lotio laid a wreath at Rome's synagogue in a reparatory gesture but the flowers were thrown into the Tiber by some youths after his was caught on tape saying the gesture amounted to "theatrics".