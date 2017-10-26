Budget to begin Senate passage Oct 31 (2)

Rome

Set to hit floor Nov 21

Rome, October 26 - The 2018 budget will start its passage in the Senate on October 31 and is expected to hit the floor of the upper house on November 21, parliamentary sources said Thursday. The package must be approved by the end of the year. Among other things, the budget features contract renewals for the public sector after a 10-year pay freeze. It also contains tax breaks for bus and train season tickets, for under-21 soccer players, and for furniture and urban roof gardens. The budget is expected to generate one million new hires in three years, the government has said. The package also contains a string of measures to help Italy's poor.

