Rome

Anne Frank diary read at Serie A games amid 'ultra' boycott

Minute's silence after Lazio fans' anti-semitic slur

Anne Frank diary read at Serie A games amid 'ultra' boycott

Rome, October 25 - Extracts from the Diary of Anne Frank were read during a minute of reflection before Wednesday night's football fixtures but hardcore 'ultra' fans boycotted the antisemitism move, decided by the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) in agreement with the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI). The gesture came after Lazio ultras put stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma jersey in the Curva Sud during Sunday's 3-0 win over Cagliari. Some Serie A team captains also gave a copy of Frank's book, along with Primo Levi's 'If This Is a Man', to the mascots who accompanied the teams onto the pitch. Lazio's far-right 'Irriducibili' group did not attend Lazio's visit to Bologna saying they did not want to be part of a "media theatre". Other ultra groups also boycotted the tribute. Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito sparked a row by calling his visit to Rome's synagogue to lay flowers a piece of "theatrics". The flowers were thrown into the Tiber by some young Jewish men after the remark. Some 16 Lazio fans have been identified for committing the anti-semitic slur, including three minors.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33