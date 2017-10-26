Anne Frank diary read at Serie A games amid 'ultra' boycott

Rome, October 25 - Extracts from the Diary of Anne Frank were read during a minute of reflection before Wednesday night's football fixtures but hardcore 'ultra' fans boycotted the antisemitism move, decided by the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) in agreement with the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI). The gesture came after Lazio ultras put stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma jersey in the Curva Sud during Sunday's 3-0 win over Cagliari. Some Serie A team captains also gave a copy of Frank's book, along with Primo Levi's 'If This Is a Man', to the mascots who accompanied the teams onto the pitch. Lazio's far-right 'Irriducibili' group did not attend Lazio's visit to Bologna saying they did not want to be part of a "media theatre". Other ultra groups also boycotted the tribute. Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito sparked a row by calling his visit to Rome's synagogue to lay flowers a piece of "theatrics". The flowers were thrown into the Tiber by some young Jewish men after the remark. Some 16 Lazio fans have been identified for committing the anti-semitic slur, including three minors.