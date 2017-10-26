ALA to 'stay in majority' says Verdini

Rome, October 25 - Denis Verdini, a former Berlusconi aide whose ALA group now backs the Democratic Party-led (PD) government, on Thursday said his centrist group would "stay in the majority until the end" after supporting the new Rosatellum election law in the Senate. "I hold up with pride everything we have done, the substitute role we have played," said Berlusconi's ex-aide. He also said he was ready to vote for the ius soli immigrant children citizenship law, "tomorrow". Verdini said that despite an office ban from a criminal conviction, he would stand for election in Italy, and not abroad as had been expected. PD leader Matteo Renzi said earlier that there was no formal majority alliance with ALA.