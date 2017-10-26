Rome

ALA to 'stay in majority' says Verdini

I claim the support we gave to the Rosatellum election law

ALA to 'stay in majority' says Verdini

Rome, October 25 - Denis Verdini, a former Berlusconi aide whose ALA group now backs the Democratic Party-led (PD) government, on Thursday said his centrist group would "stay in the majority until the end" after supporting the new Rosatellum election law in the Senate. "I hold up with pride everything we have done, the substitute role we have played," said Berlusconi's ex-aide. He also said he was ready to vote for the ius soli immigrant children citizenship law, "tomorrow". Verdini said that despite an office ban from a criminal conviction, he would stand for election in Italy, and not abroad as had been expected. PD leader Matteo Renzi said earlier that there was no formal majority alliance with ALA.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33