Soccer: Napoli back on top after win at Genoa

Rome, October 26 - Napoli won 3-2 at Genoa Wednesday night to return to the top of Serie A, two points ahead of Inter who beat Sampdoria 3-2 a day previously. Champions Juventus and Lazio are tied for third on 25 points, one behind Inter. Juve beat SPAL 4-1 while Lazio won 2-1 at Bologna. Roma, in fifth place on 21 points, beat Crotone 1-0.