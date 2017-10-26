Consumer confidence up, business hits post-2007 high (2)

Rome, October 26 - Consumer confidence in Italy rose for the fifth straight month in October, showing a gain of 0.5 points. Business confidence was also up, by a point, to its highest level since June 2007. Among the components of the confidence of consumers, ISTAT stressed an improvement in assessments and expectations of one's personal situation, More people were inclined to think positively about buying a durable good. As for businesses, there was a rise in October in all sectors except construction. The index rose for manufacturing, services and retail sales.