Consumer confidence up, business hits post-2007 high (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - Consumer confidence in Italy rose for the fifth straight month in October, showing a gain of 0.5 points. Business confidence was also up, by a point, to its highest level since June 2007. Among the components of the confidence of consumers, ISTAT stressed an improvement in assessments and expectations of one's personal situation, More people were inclined to think positively about buying a durable good. As for businesses, there was a rise in October in all sectors except construction. The index rose for manufacturing, services and retail sales.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!
di Emanuele Rigano
Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online