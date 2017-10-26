At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016 (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016, the iDOS think tank said Thursday. According to a Gallup survey, almost a third of Italians would like to emigrate, 10 points above the European average. Flows from Italy abroad have risen in the last few years, IDOS said, after they had fallen for four straight decades. IDOS said the majority of those leaving Italy were motivated by the hope of bettering their economic condition. There has been a continuous flow of young people out of Italy over the last few years, rising after the 2007-8 financial crisis. The young are seeking jobs which they have been unable to find in Italy, surveys say.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!
di Emanuele Rigano
Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online