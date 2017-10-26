Rome

At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016 (2)

IDOS estimate

At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016 (2)

Rome, October 26 - At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016, the iDOS think tank said Thursday. According to a Gallup survey, almost a third of Italians would like to emigrate, 10 points above the European average. Flows from Italy abroad have risen in the last few years, IDOS said, after they had fallen for four straight decades. IDOS said the majority of those leaving Italy were motivated by the hope of bettering their economic condition. There has been a continuous flow of young people out of Italy over the last few years, rising after the 2007-8 financial crisis. The young are seeking jobs which they have been unable to find in Italy, surveys say.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33