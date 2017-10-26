At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016 (2)

Rome, October 26 - At least 285,000 Italians emigrated in 2016, the iDOS think tank said Thursday. According to a Gallup survey, almost a third of Italians would like to emigrate, 10 points above the European average. Flows from Italy abroad have risen in the last few years, IDOS said, after they had fallen for four straight decades. IDOS said the majority of those leaving Italy were motivated by the hope of bettering their economic condition. There has been a continuous flow of young people out of Italy over the last few years, rising after the 2007-8 financial crisis. The young are seeking jobs which they have been unable to find in Italy, surveys say.