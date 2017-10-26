Election-law bill clears Senate (2)

Rome
26/10/2017
Rome, October 26 - The Rosatellum election-law bill cleared the Senate Thursday and will become law once it is published in the Official Gazette. The final vote was 214 to 61 with one abstention. The controversial law was rammed through the Senate thanks to five confidence votes, as it had been in the House, sparking the ire of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and leftwing groups. The M5S says the law, which encourages coalitions, is designed to stop it winning next year's general election. The M5S has accused the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party of committing "electoral fraud" and have appealed to President Sergio Mattarella.
