Rome

Election-law bill clears Senate (2)

Becomes law with publication in Official Gazette

Election-law bill clears Senate (2)

Rome, October 26 - The Rosatellum election-law bill cleared the Senate Thursday and will become law once it is published in the Official Gazette. The final vote was 214 to 61 with one abstention. The controversial law was rammed through the Senate thanks to five confidence votes, as it had been in the House, sparking the ire of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and leftwing groups. The M5S says the law, which encourages coalitions, is designed to stop it winning next year's general election. The M5S has accused the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party of committing "electoral fraud" and have appealed to President Sergio Mattarella.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33