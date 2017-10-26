Chiamparino set to ask state of emergency for fires (2)

Turin

Turin, October 26 - Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Thursday he may ask to declare a state of emergency due to natural disasters caused by forest fires. "The situation continues to be difficult," he said. "We will assess the situation of damage, but I think there are the conditions to ask for the state of calamity. Forest fires and wildfires have been raging in the northwestern region for days. Chiamparino said "tomorrow there will be a meeting with the heads of the operational sectors to make a first assessment. "On Saturday we will go to the scene to assess things and then the request for a state of calamity may be made".

