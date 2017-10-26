Rome

No to Visco confirmation, Renzi insists (3)

BoI governor expected to be confirmed today

No to Visco confirmation, Renzi insists (3)

Rome, October 26 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has reiterated his opposition to Premier Paolo Gentiloni's naming Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco to a second term. Gentiloni is expected to make the nomination later today. Renzi said Wednesday night he would not have confirmed Visco as governor. "I wouldn't have done it, but it's not a defeat for me. I have nothing personal against Visco...I only give a judgement on the merits," he said on the Porta a Porta TV show. He said that Gentiloni "presumably thinks differently, we have to respect his choice". Renzi added that the Bank of Italy has been "a limit not an assets" over the last six years of Governor Visco's first term. "I hope the next six years will be better, because it will be hard to do worse," he said. Renzi went on to say that "those who makes mistakes should pay but I will respect Visco". He said "I respect the institutional channels and the name that will be given today will have all our institutional respect, but in the merit of the question I say that inthese six years the oversight system has not worked, and the Bank of Italy has been a point of weakness. "If Visco is extended he'll last 12 years, much more than Obama. I hope, at least that the next six years are better", said the PD leader. The PD recently caused a stir by passing a motion highly critical of Visco's handling of Italy's banking crisis, apparently without Gentiloni's knowledge. Both Gentiloni and President Sergio Mattarella were taken aback. They both stressed the importance of respecting the central bank's autonomy and independence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33