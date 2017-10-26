ECHR condemns Italy for Bolzaneto 'torture' (2)

Strasbourg, October 26 - Police brutality at the Bolzaneto barracks at the Group of Eight summit in Genoa in 2001 were acts of torture, the European Court of Human Rights said Thursday, condemning Italy for the actions of the police officers and also because the State did not carry put an effective investigation. The judges awarded plaintiffs between 10,000 and 85,000 euros a head in damages. In its second torture ruling against Italy in a single day, the ECHR said some prison guards in Asti tortured two inmates, Andrea Cirino and Claudio Renne. It condemned Italy for the actions of the guards and because of the absence of adequate laws. The court also ruled the State must pay 80,000 euros in damages to Andrea Cirino and the daughter of Claudio Renne, who died in jail in January. photo: the Bolzaneto barracks in Genoa