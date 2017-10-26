Strasbourg

ECHR condemns Italy for Bolzaneto 'torture' (2)

Also Asti torture condemned

ECHR condemns Italy for Bolzaneto 'torture' (2)

Strasbourg, October 26 - Police brutality at the Bolzaneto barracks at the Group of Eight summit in Genoa in 2001 were acts of torture, the European Court of Human Rights said Thursday, condemning Italy for the actions of the police officers and also because the State did not carry put an effective investigation. The judges awarded plaintiffs between 10,000 and 85,000 euros a head in damages. In its second torture ruling against Italy in a single day, the ECHR said some prison guards in Asti tortured two inmates, Andrea Cirino and Claudio Renne. It condemned Italy for the actions of the guards and because of the absence of adequate laws. The court also ruled the State must pay 80,000 euros in damages to Andrea Cirino and the daughter of Claudio Renne, who died in jail in January. photo: the Bolzaneto barracks in Genoa

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Un camion finisce fuori strada Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

Un camion finisce fuori strada
Tangenziale totalmente in tilt!

di Emanuele Rigano

Tangenziale: altro incidente, altre lunghe code

Tangenziale: altro incidente,
altre lunghe code

di Salvatore De Maria

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Trolley sospetto fatto brillare dagli artificieri - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33